With the Cultural Reserve rooms closed, in São Paulo and Niterói, in the State of Rio, Jean-Thomas Bernardini is having to reinvent himself. Its distributor, Imovision, was stopped but returned to launch the titles of its authorial chart. The first weekend, the past, was a celebration. More than 500 blu-rays and DVDs sold. The expectation is that the success of the virtual store will continue to be heated, but this Friday, 1st, it is anticipated as special.

On a holiday day, the rooms in the Paulista set would be full, but now Jean-Thomas expects the race to be for Imovision’s streaming, which, from midnight on Thursday, or from 0:00 on Friday, will be making available, for free, at a world premiere, the new film by Chilean Pablo Larraín, Ema. In times of pandemic, when people who can are isolated at home, Larraín’s producer and its partners in 50 countries around the world will be releasing Ema for 24 hours, as an aperitif for the future release of the feature.

Larraín, 43 (Santiago, 19 August 1946), is one of the most well-known directors of the Chiler. He competed for the Oscar in 2013 for No, for the Golden Globe in 2015 for O Clube. Before that, there were Fuga, Tony Manero and Post-Mortem. Then, Neruda and Jackie, his biography of the former American first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, with a cut in the period that followed the murder of her husband and her struggle to transform the president’s funeral into a state show that served as a springboard for its posthumous glory.

The new film, with Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal, premiered in Venice last year and then went to another major festival, Toronto. The launch in streaming will have the virtual presence of the main actress in promotional actions, just enter the Imovision website and follow the directions. The film tells the story of a choreographer (Gael) and his dancing wife (Mariana). The relationship goes sour after they adopt a boy who causes a fire (and deforms her sister’s face). They are about to part. Jean-Thomas says it is a strange film, which seems to go in one direction, but changes the course and in the end has a twist that he, as a viewer, found sensational. “I’m sure the public will love it!”, He guarantees.

He says this with the conviction of those who managed to set up a network of theaters and an independent distributor, focused on authorial cinema. Jean-Thomas has long tried to create his own streaming operator. It has a portfolio of 500 titles in operation, which reaches 1000 thanks to new renegotiated agreements with producers and directors. Ancine’s bureaucracy has made it difficult and he expects the regularization of this market to launch himself neled Meanwhile, and in response to public requests, he returned to DVD and blu-ray.

In recent times, streaming has gained strength mainly among young people, who do not mind watching movies in different media and platforms. TV, laptop, Ipad, iphone. But there is still a segment – the movie buffs – that maintains a fetish relationship with the film.

“They are people who cultivate the film as a physical object, who like to have it in their hands”, reflects Jean-Thomas. This audience was constantly demanding from him the reoperability of Imovision distributor of home video. He capitulated, and he’s been great. “My big problem, like that of the immense majority of conscientious entrepreneurs, was how to keep the team in this phase of closed cinemas. The DVD and blu-ray keep everyone working, and receiving. You have to make the selection, the promotion, receive ordering, packing the tapes, shipping by mail. Last week, the Imovision website received pre-sales orders, which took place from 1 pm on Friday, 24. This weekend, the forecast is that people are already receiving the parts at home. Best sellers? Three nationals, and from Pernambuco, lead the blu-rays – Boi Neon, by Gabriel Mascaro; Tattoo, by Hilton Lacerda; and Aquiarius, by Kléber Mendonça Filho. On DVD, another national, As Boas Maneiras, by Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra, and two foreigners – Garota Sombria Caminha pela Noite, by Ana Lily Aminpour, and A Fita Branca, by Michael Haneke. The expectation – who will sell more this Saturday and Sunday?

A subject you can’t escape – the reopening of the rooms. When? “It will not be our decision, but that of the authorities. The state government and the city hall are announcing a gradual return in May, starting at 11. The sectors will reopen little by little. The cinema poses specific problems due to the agglomeration. The seats are glued, people sit together. In addition to hygiene, temperature, all the care that applies to different segments, we go to have our specific question. ” How many spectators can be safely accommodated in a 200-seat room? The half? A bedroom? In a 200-seat room, and the rooms fill up on the weekend, making up for the smaller crowd on other days, will the mandatory decrease in spectators outweigh the cost? “It is a serious issue, which needs to be resolved, I am dying to reopen, and so is our audience. Cinéfilo wants to enjoy it, wants to see the film in the best conditions, not in any way. But this has to be done responsibly. thought to reopen, and there is contamination? More than in business, we have to think about people. “

See too:

Criminologist analyzes classic Criminal Minds videos

.