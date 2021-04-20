EMA links Janssen vaccine to thrombi, but insists on its use

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has explained that there is also a possible relationship between thrombi and Janssen vaccine. However, he has insisted that Janssen’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe. “The benefits outweigh the risks”, the EMA has again pointed out in a new press release issued this Mars. “The vaccine plays a very important role in the fight against COVID-19,” he explained. Emer Cooke, Director of the EMA.

A few weeks ago the EMA indicated that it had seen a possible relationship between the Oxford University vaccine and AstraZeneca and several cases of thrombosis. However, they pointed out on several occasions that it was a “Very rare side effect”. The Janssen vaccine would act in a similar way, which also would cause a thrombocytopenia, that is, a deficiency of platelets.

Now, the EMA is recommending the use of Janssen’s vaccine against COVID-19, although they note that it will be added to the vaccine information “a blood clot warning rare with low platelets’; as was done with the AstraZeneca. These events will appear “as very rare side effects of the vaccine,” they add from the institution.

Thrombi, ‘very rare’ side effect

“When vaccines are implemented in large numbers of people, very rare events can occur that were not identified in clinical trials. The role of the EMA is to detect and analyze these risks and their impact on the benefit / risk profile of the vaccine, ”explains Cooke. “Janssen’s coronavirus vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to be highly effective in preventing infections caused by SARS-CoV-2,” he commented. Sabine straus, President of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee.

The conclusions come after the analysis of eight reports from the United States. There they have been immunized until last April 13 7 million people with the Janssen vaccine and there have been eight cases of severe thrombi associated with low platelet levels, although only one of them resulted in the death of the vaccinated person. This reinforces the fact that this is a “very rare” side effect of this COVID-19 vaccine; the first single dose in the world.

In the United States, 7 million people have already been vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine and there have only been 8 cases of this side effect, which reinforces that it is a “very rare” event

Why does thrombosis occur? The EMA has a first explanation after analyzing the different cases, both from Janssen and AstraZeneca. ‘A plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is a immune response, which leads to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in patients treated with heparin, “they say in the statement. This answer is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Vaccinated with Janssen or AstraZeneca?

For people already vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Janssen, the agency indicates that it is important that both health personnel and those immunized are aware “of the risks and are aware of possible signs or symptoms that generally occur in the first two weeks after vaccination«, Has pointed out Straus.

In order to know when to go to a specialist, Straus explained that after vaccination watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain; leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain; neurological symptoms, such as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision. Also if “small spots of blood appear under the skin beyond the injection site,” the statement said.

In the event that someone vaccinated has these symptoms, it is very important ask for healthcare. Because if done in time, “health professionals can help those affected in their recovery and avoid complications«Says the EMA.

The final decision of whether or not to vaccinate with Janssen is in the hands of each government of the European Union

However, the final decision to vaccinate the population with the Janssen vaccine or it is not in the hands of each government of the European Union. The EMA insists that the benefits outweigh the risks of getting vaccinated with both the Janssen and AstraZeneca injections.

Janssen’s vaccine not yet used in the European Union and, when it arrives, it will be a boost to vaccination; especially for older people. People between the ages of 60 and 79 are the ones getting vaccinated right now. Since a single dose would help the individual immunization and the long-awaited group immunity to accelerate while other vaccines arrive.

