EMA investigates possible links between Janssen’s Covid vaccine and four cases of thrombi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigates the risk of developing thromboembolism with the Covid-19 vaccine from Janssen, a subsidiary of US-based Johnson & Johnson, upon receiving a “safety signal” related to four severe cases of blood clotting after vaccination with this preparation.

As confirmed this Friday by the EMA, and after the meetings held by its safety committee (PRAC) from last Tuesday to this Friday, its experts have started a “review” of cases to investigate unusual thromboembolic events or blood clot formation in people vaccinated with Janssen.

EMA analyzes data on four severe cases of blood clotting unusual with low platelets in patients who had previously received this vaccine, one of them during the clinical trial and three during the use of Janssen in the United States, of which, one resulted in the death of the vaccinated person.

At the moment, there is no “causal association”

“These reports point to a ‘safety signal’, but it is currently unclear if there is a causal association between vaccination with Janssen and these conditions. The PRAC is investigating these cases and will decide if a regulatory action may be necessary, which generally consists of an update of the product information ”, clarified the EMA in a summary of the meetings of the PRAC this week.

Although it received the go-ahead from the EMA almost a month ago, Janssen’s vaccine not yet used in the European Union (EU) due to delays in the delivery of doses by the pharmaceutical company, so, for now, it is only being used in the United States with an emergency use authorization to immunize against Covid-19.

The first injections of this single-dose vaccine are expected to reach European countries as of April 19, as announced by the pharmacist itself, which must deliver 55 million units in the second quarter of this year.

The AstraZeneca case

Last Wednesday, the EMA concluded an investigation stating that there is a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and dozens of cases of unusual blood clotting detected in the two weeks after the injection, and decided to include this clinical picture among the very rare side effects of this vaccine, authorized in the EU on January 29.

However, and although several European States are limiting its use only in people over 60 years of age, the EMA did not identify a particular risk factor, such as age, gender, or a specific medical history, that explains the reported thromboembolisms, and recommended maintaining its use in vaccination campaigns because its benefits against Covid-19 outweigh the risk of its side effects.