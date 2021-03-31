EMA insists there is no link between thrombi and the AstraZeneca vaccine

A vial with the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a mass vaccination device against Covid-19 at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de Santander, on March 31, 2021. (Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce – Europa Press)

We have lost count of how many times the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has claimed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective. This Wednesday, the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has insisted once again that it has not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, sex or a previous medical history of bleeding disorders, that establishes a link between thrombi and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

At a press conference, the executive director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, pointed out that, although “a causal relationship with the vaccine has not been demonstrated,” it is “possible”, so “new analyzes are being carried out” .

So far, as reported by Cooke, a total of 44 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis have been detected in 9.2 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca injection in Europe, although it does not include the 31 cases reported yesterday in Germany. In total, there have been 14 deaths in Europe that are being investigated by the AstraZeneca vaccine, although not all from this type of thrombus. “If we look at the exposure adjusted for age, we calculate a risk of one in every 100,000 in those under 60 years of age,” he detailed.

There is no evidence to support the restriction of the use of this vaccine in any population.

“At present, experts have informed us that they have not been able to identify specific risk factors, such as age, gender, or medical history of bleeding disorders, for these rare events, and it has yet to be proven. a causal relationship with the vaccine, but it is possible and further tests are underway. Based on current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence to support the restriction of the use of this vaccine in children …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.