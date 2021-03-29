EMA Executive Director supports your safety

The EMA is concerned that confidence in the 1:33 vaccine is lost

(CNN) – After virtually all of Western Europe temporarily suspended use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca, the continent’s top drug regulator spoke out against concerns about the injection’s safety, saying that There is “no evidence” that it causes blood clots and that its life-saving benefits outweigh the risk of any possible side effects.

The endorsement by Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), came after France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more than a dozen countries halted use of the vaccine. Countries made the decision even as the continent faces a third wave of the pandemic and criticism for slow vaccination campaigns.

The actions of European countries have surprised experts and raised endless questions from people who have already been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca injection or are in line to receive it, writes CNN’s Rob Picheta.

The dominant message from Health experts has been calm. When put into context, reported cases of blood clotting are rare and the numbers are no higher than would be in the general population, while the vaccine has been shown to reduce COVID-19 cases.

‘These vaccines are to protect against a pandemic virus. There is an urgency in the rollout, ”Michael Head, senior researcher for Global Health at the University of Southampton told CNN. “So stopping a vaccination campaign right now without a very good reason seems like a bad move,” he added.

Doctor: Clots by AstraZeneca are match 1:50

Vaccine and Drug Review Not Uncommon, Expert Says

Countries that have suspended the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine said their decisions are precautionary. And while experts are surprised by the move, they maintain that it is not uncommon for drugs and vaccines to be reviewed once they are already in use.

It’s part of the normal process. This would happen normally, just no one would really know because we wouldn’t be in the middle of a pandemic, ”Jon Gibbins, director of the Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Research at the University of Reading, said of the review.

Countries will wait for the guidance of the European Medicines Agency, scheduled for tomorrow, but many have expressed their desire to continue soon with the deployment of the vaccine.