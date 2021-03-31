EMA endorses the use of AstraZeneca vaccine

At the press conference held on Thursday from Brussels, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, explained the conclusion obtained from the analysis of its experts during two weeks of research: AstraZeneca’s vaccine is “safe and effective,” and it is “benefiting and protecting” citizens against covid-19, reports EFE.

The director of the EMA added that the administration of this drug “is not associated with the growth of cases” of thrombosis, but stressed that she has not been able to completely rule out the relationship with rare cases of thromboembolism, so it will continue to investigate.

“The vaccine can be associated with very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, that is, low levels of platelets in the blood (elements in the blood that help it to clot) with or without bleeding, ”the agency added.

Cooke added that “there is no general risk” of the development of blood clotting problems in the population to which this vaccine is administered, and assured that, with this investigation, the EMA has fulfilled its “responsibility to determine that the benefits still outweigh the risks ”of the authorized drug.

The EMA also has not seen “evidence of a problem related to specific lots of the vaccine or particular manufacturing sites” from AstraZeneca.

Likewise, the European Commissioner for Health, Stella kyriakides, declared through his Twitter account: “The EMA Pharmacovigilance Committee reaches a clear scientific conclusion: AstraZeneca’s # COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective and its benefits outweigh all risks.” However, he specified that “very close monitoring will be essential as the deployment of vaccination continues. Safety remains a top priority. “

Security and trust

In this sense, the commissioner stressed that “safety and confidence in vaccines are essential for vaccination.” For this reason, he stressed that the European Commission’s priority “has always been the safety and efficacy of any covid-19 vaccine authorized for use in the EU.”

For this reason, he added, Brussels ensures “that all vaccines, before being administered, go through the rigorous and independent safety examination of the European Medicines Agency.” “This has always been non-negotiable for us,” he stressed.

The EU conditional marketing authorization “also requires a strong pharmacovigilance system to ensure that any possible problem related to the drug, however rare, does not go unnoticed “, clarified the commissioner.

After almost two weeks of investigation, its safety committee (PRAC) has not been able to find scientific evidence linking the cases of thromboembolism reported in some European countries and the AstraZeneca vaccine as a direct side effect, suspended by several States as a precaution when it was found several episodes of thrombosis in people who had received it.

For its part, the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca said this Thursday that it will implement the recommendations on its vaccine against covid-19 issued by the EMA, including the update of the product information on the package insert to warn of possible risks.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.