EMA: AstraZeneca can cause unusual cases of clots

(CNN) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can cause unusual blood clots with low platelets, but emphasizes that the overall benefits of the vaccine to prevent coronavirus outweigh the risks. of side effects.

“The EMA reminds healthcare professionals and people who receive the vaccine to be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of platelets in the blood within 2 weeks of vaccination. “The agency said in a statement Wednesday.

“So far, most of the reported cases have occurred in women under the age of 60 within 2 weeks of vaccination. Based on currently available evidence, no specific risk factors have been confirmed. ‘

