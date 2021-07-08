Elys Game Technology to Acquire US Bookmaking

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (NEO | ELYS), an interactive games and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company commercially known as US Bookmaking (“USB”).

Founded in 2016, USB provides sports betting services, such as design and advice, comprehensive sports betting solutions, and risk management. USB’s management team includes legendary sportsbook operator, Victor Salerno, President, with over 40 years of experience in the Nevada sportsbook business managing risk of over 100 properties and was incorporated in the American Gaming Association Games Hall of Fame in 2015 and in the SBC Hall of Fame in 2020; Bob Kocienski, CEO, with more than 40 years of experience in the gaming industry, including overseeing sportsbooks at several leading casinos; Robert Walker, Director of Bookmaking, with over 30 years of experience managing sportsbooks at various casinos, including Stardust, Mirage and MGM; and John Salerno, Director of Operations and Compliance, with more than 20 years of experience in the sports betting industry under the tutelage of his father, Victor Salerno.

Following the revocation of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 2018, USB began providing its services to the Santa Ana Star Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and expanded its presence in New Mexico with service provider agreements at Isleta Resort. & Casino and Santa Claran Hotel & Casino. USB expanded into Colorado on the Sky Ute property followed by agreements with the Odawa Tribes in Michigan and 4 Bears in North Dakota. In 2021, USB entered into a service agreement in Washington DC with an opening for sports betting scheduled for the second half of 2021. USB also entered into its first customer transaction agreement by leasing a cover for an interactive business in Iowa.

The transaction structure states that, subject to final closing deliveries, which are scheduled for July 15, 2021 or whenever possible (the “Closing Date”), Elys will acquire 100% of USB, and USB will go to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Elys (the “Proposed Transaction”). Pursuant to the terms of the membership fee purchase agreement, Elys will pay $ 12 million on the Closing Date, of which 50% will be paid in cash and 50% in Elys common shares at a price equivalent to the weighted average price of Elys shares during the 90 trading days preceding the Closing Date, subject to shareholder approval if the number of shares exceeds 4,401,020. Additionally, USB members will have the opportunity to receive up to an additional $ 38 million plus a potential 10% premium (or $ 3.8 million) (the “Benefit”) based on the achievement of certain EBITDA milestones over the years. following 4 years, 50% payable in cash and 50% in shares at the price equivalent to the weighted average price of Elys common shares during the 90 trading days prior to January 1 of each year during the Benefit period, subject to the approval of the shareholders described above and to the cap on the number of shares to be issued and not to exceed 5,065,000. Any surplus not approved by shareholders or exceeding the cap will be paid in cash. Annual Benefit payments are based on the achievement of certain accumulated adjusted EBITDA milestones ranging from $ 213,850 for 2021 to $ 19,441,483 for 2025.

“We started US Bookmaking with a vision to build the best team of seasoned bookmakers in the face of the impending repeal of the US sports betting ban. Since 2018, our team and client network have developed rapidly, and we are very optimistic about the expansion and growth opportunities unfolding in the US sports betting market. We realized that to compete effectively and grow with this opportunity we needed a viable technology partner who knew very good sports betting business. After visiting the Elys trading room in Italy, we were very impressed with the work the Elys team did to Americanize sports betting technology. We believe the timing of this acquisition is ideal for USB as we have been researching the technology field for the best sports betting technology and preparing to reopen for our customers as the COVID pandemic subsides. The addition of a dedicated sports betting platform will allow USB to customize features our customers want while having full control of our cost structure, “said Vic Salerno, President and Founder of USB.” We look forward to working with the ELYS team to complete the transaction as soon as possible. “

“Our team at Elys has worked diligently to prepare our platform for the opportunity to expand into the US market. Our focus has been on ensuring that our future US customers can access an integrated design solution. for sports betting in the USA that has local support with full business, risk management, operations and maintenance teams for smooth deployments. We are very pleased with the relationship we established with the founders and the highly experienced team in USB during our negotiations and the great synergies that we believe there are in the merged entities We found a lot of homogeneity between the family culture that Elys fosters in its Italian operations, as well as with USB and the commercial operations that span several states in the US. We believe our Elys Gameboard technology will give USB the tools it needs to expand r accelerate its presence in the US and potentially develop operations in the evolving Canadian sports betting market, “said Michele Ciavarella, CEO of Elys Game Technology. “The USB deal provides our shareholders with a compelling growth opportunity through the combination of our state-of-the-art betting technology and betting expertise.”

Proposed transaction structure:

The proposed transaction is structured as a membership fee purchase agreement in which Elys will acquire 100% of USB and USB will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Elys. USB sellers will receive on closing day USD 12 million of which 50% will be paid in cash and 50% in Elys common shares and a Profit of up to USD 41.8 million of which 50 will be paid % in cash and 50% in Elys common shares, subject to shareholder approval requirements and caps described above. Closing of the proposed transaction is contingent upon the satisfactory performance of due diligence and, if required, the approval of the shareholders of Elys and Nasdaq. The board of directors of each party has unanimously approved the membership fee purchase agreement and the preliminary proposed Transaction, and completion of the closing is subject to a satisfactory impartial opinion and satisfactory due diligence, between other conditions. No assurance can be given that the proposed Transaction will take place.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global intercompany gaming technology company operating in various countries around the world, and has operations with online and land-based gaming customers in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its customers a complete package of leisure games products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative gambling solution serves operators, casinos, retail gambling establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website www.elysgame.com.

Investors can also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the terms “could”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “hopes”, “may”, “continues”, “anticipates”, “potential”, “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the closing of the proposed Transaction on or sooner July 15, 2021, the synergies that the combined entities have, Elys Gameboard technology that gives USB the tools they need to expand quickly your current presence in the US and develop operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and which could cause actual results to differ. materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied in any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to close the proposed Transaction as planned; the Company’s ability to use the synergies that the combined entities have; the Company’s ability to assist USB to rapidly expand its current presence in the US; the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy and vision, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors outlined in the Company annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the following documentation submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the following periodic Form 10-Q reports and current Form 8-K reports. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after from the date the statements were made or to reflect unforeseen events, except as required by law.

