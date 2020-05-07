At 23 years old, the talented Mexican actress is not willing to be told by others how she has to look or act in order to fit into a society full of prejudices where, in the words of Elyfer herself, we are told “how should we look.”

So it is not surprising that the unforgettable ‘Betty’ was recently shown through Instagram with hair on her armpits, something that is not yet very common to see in women and, therefore, continues to generate some rejection in part of the society.

“You are beautiful but you need to shave your armpits” or “shave your armpits”, were some of the unfortunate comments that invaded his post.

A faithful advocate of equality between men and women in all walks of life, Elyfer was quick to face criticism:

And it is that, as he recognized months ago on his social networks, the day he really began to love himself, the opinion of others ceased to matter to him.

That’s how it is in real life Elyfer Torres: “You already know Betty, now, this is me, Elyfer”“data-reactid =” 41 “>That’s how it is in real life Elyfer Torres: “You already know Betty, now, this is me, Elyfer”

From ugly to ugly! Angélica Vale offers her opinion on the new version of Yo soy Betty the ugly starring Elyfer Torres“data-reactid =” 42 “>From ugly to ugly! Angélica Vale offers her opinion on the new version of Yo soy Betty the ugly starring Elyfer Torres