Elwin Soto successfully defends WBO mini fly title in war against Katsunari Takayama

Elwin Soto and Katsunari Takayama during the fight Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom.

At the AT&T Stadium and in front of more than 70 thousand spectators, the world light fly champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the Mexican Elwin Soto (19-1, 13 KOs), successfully defended his belt, defeating, by knockout technical in the ninth round, to the difficult former Japanese world champion, Katsunari Takayama (32-9, 12 KOs).

It was a great fight, both fighters dealt a lot of blows during all the rounds. The Japanese boxer won over the public for his great dedication and heart, always going forward regardless of the power blows he received.

Champion Elwin Soto had to work hard to deal with the good boxing of 38-year-old Takayama, who rose in the category, after reigning five times as the minimum world champion.

“La Pulga” did a great job counterattacking his rival, being very precise and landing the best shots of the fight. Although the fight was competitive, the experienced Tejano referee, Lawrence Cole, decided that he saw enough, regarding the dangerous blows that Takayama received, with great courage and courage, so he decided to stop the action at minute 2:44 of the ninth assault, consecrating Soto.