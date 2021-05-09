Elwin Soto kept the world WBO light fly against a brave Takayama

Darío Pérez

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) opened its doors to the world to see how tens of thousands of people came together to witness a boxing show, something that, for a few hours, erased the coronavirus, the masks, the social distancing from our minds and the State of Alarm that just today ended in Spanish territory.

The WBO light flyweight championship pitted Elwin soto (19-1, 12 KO), current champion, against Katsunari takayama (32-9, 12 KO). Soto overwhelmed the contender in the first round from start to finish (and after the outcome, because Soto struck after the final bell), because the Japanese, perhaps accusing seniority, stayed in place after trying to hit. Soto was taking advantage of the opportunity of his life, because such a light weight does not usually appear as a co-feature in a fight like the one that occupied us tonight, and the oriental, who was limited to endure in the first third of the fight, was coming up little by little until trying to equalize the fight when we had been half the time.

Thus, the sixth round barely finished standing, very mistreated by Soto, despite the fact that he continued with the second part at the orders of whoever called for war. Elwin Soto had tried everything, he had squeezed himself to the fullest, but he had not been able to knock out Takayama, so he opted for a conservative point in the final chapters of the fight. Despite this, the referee stopped the actions and took pity on a Japanese who did not throw blows and received too many. In the ninth round, he decided to stop the fight, increasingly uneven, with victory for Soto before the limit.

The previous very attractive bouts started at heavyweight. The Cuban guy Frank Sanchez (18-0, 13 KO) faced the American Nagy Aguilera (21-11, 14 KO). Sánchez was ambitious from the beginning, with aggressive combinations to try to eliminate his rival before the limit, but without rushing. Almost in the middle of the ten agreed rounds, in the fourth, a hand from Sánchez brushed the back of Aguilera’s head, with no clear impact, but it caused him to flop on the floor, trying to cause the insular’s disqualification, with a histrionics more typical of other performing arts than boxing. He went to the cards by order of the referee, with a triple 60-54 for Sánchez, the performance of Aguilera being outrageous.

In super welterweight, Kieron Conway (16-2-1, 3 KO) and Souleymane Cissokho (13-0, 8 KO) wanted to filter the good boxer from the future world star with a very competitive fight, although there was too much caution among the contenders. It was a flat contest, with little initiative on the part of both, and the rounds escaping harmless, with a couple of interesting combinations that helped the Frenchman to score more rounds than Conway. At the start of the ninth and penultimate rounds, Conway dropped the Olympic medalist with a strange series of blows, although the injured Gaul was missing, and finished the agreed twelve rounds. The judges’ scores were an intolerable 97-92 for Conway, 96-93 for Cissokho and 95-94 for the Frenchman, for which Souleymane Cissokho took the victory.

In the non-televised part of the evening, hostilities were opened by the triumph of Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) against the Czech globetrotter Jan Marsalek (8-3, 7 KO) at super lightweight, with scores of 38-37 from all three judges. The older Davis, who was controlling the fight, suffered a fall after a tremendous crook to the jaw that greatly complicated his options in the final round (and which few would have survived).

In the welterweight category, the Mexican Christian Alan Gomez (20-2-1, 18 KO) beat Texan in the second round Xavier Wilson (11-3-1, 1 KO), with an extraordinary crochet from which Wilson got up relatively well, although the referee decided (perhaps hastily) to stop the actions.

In light weight, Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KO) the Mexican was measured Jose Antonio Meza (7-4, 2 KO) to six rounds, a true monologue for the little one of the Davis clan. He won by unanimous decision with triple cards 60-54, giving a great image.

Finally, the also very promising Marc Castro (3-0, 3 KO) derailed the young Mexican Irving Macias (9-2, 6 KO), staining his face with blood already in the first round with very precise blows, as well as forceful ones. After a few second and third sets down the same path, and faced with the prospect that the fight would turn into a beating in the six agreed rounds, the referee decreed the inferiority of Macías that we all saw, avoiding an unnecessary and prolonged punishment at the hands of Castro.