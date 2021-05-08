Elwin Soto and Katsunari Takayama, world WBO light fly as an aperitif at Canelo-Saunders

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Arlington (United States) tonight receives world boxing star, Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, and star Billy Joe Saunders in a fight that will paralyze the boxing world. Before, other struggles will whet our appetite at dawn in Spain.

The support of the fight, being more than correct, is perhaps not up to the great fight, and many people have criticized that the semi-fund fight is the only world championship of the rest of the card, and also without a great world star, without be a unification of titles and in a very light weight. Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens were expected to be the main draw before Canelo and Saunders, with the vacant IBF featherweight world at stake, but visa issues prevented the lawsuit from taking place.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

As we noted, the WBO Mini Fly World Championship will be the title at stake as a semi-fund. The mexican champion Elwin soto (18-1, 12 KO) exposes his belt to the Japanese contender Katsunari takayama (32-8, 12 KO). La Pulga, 24, makes his third defense after beating Carlos Buitrago in October, and will make an appearance at an event that can elevate him to a boxing figure if he shows up against Takayama.

The Japanese, who is now 37 years old and 21 as a professional, was the WBC world champion of the minimum weight in the distant 2005, a category that he also conquered eight years later in its IBF version and later WBO, counting in the middle with defeats also with background World Cup. Now, he is looking for his first opportunity to touch the glory in a higher category, assuming his debut on American soil and with the accumulated experience as a trump card to dethrone Soto.

The victory of Soto is paid at € 1.10 per euro wagered, while that of Takayama at € 8.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Lucky!

Two other good fights also accompany these two World Cups in the main part of the evening, both at ten rounds. At super welterweight, and with a WBA intermediate title as a prize, the Englishman Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs), a young, technical and rising boxer, faces the Senegal-born Frenchman Souleymaane Cissokho (12-0, 8 KO), bronze medalist at Rio 2016. Nice and balanced match in which Cissokho is slightly favorite.

Likewise, in the Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0, 13 KO) wants to join the division party with a resounding victory against Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KO), American of Dominican origin. In principle, he fights more unevenly to shoot Pérez for an important appointment in the second part of the year.

In the initial part of the evening, you will be able to see promising youngsters from Matchroom Boxing, promoter of the event. So the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will enjoy featherweight Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KO) or the brothers Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KO) at lightweight and Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KO) in the super lightweight.

Letting your imagination fly and without a base beyond rumors and lies from the network, apart from the well-known presence of Tyson Fury as part of Billy Joe Saunders’ team, Anthony Joshua could fly to the United States and also be at the foot of the ring . Taking advantage of the audience, the highly anticipated fight between the two heavyweight giants could become official.

The main part of the evening can be seen on DAZN in Spain starting at 2:00 in the morning, with the four main fights at stake.