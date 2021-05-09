Elwin ‘La Pulga’ Soto wins a war in a controversial way

For the WBO junior flyweight world title, Elwin Soto (19-1, 13 KOs) stopped former world champion Katsunari Takayama (32-9, 12 KOs) in the ninth round, but the stoppage seemed controversial to many.

They started fast with both fighters firing big shots. Soto rocked Takayama with a big hook. Takayama was able to survive, but he swayed again near the end of the round.

The second round saw more of the same, with Takayama working with big shots. In the third, Takayama couldn’t make a dent in Soto, who easily took his blows and went through them. Takayama aimed for the body and fired quick shots, but moved every time Soto landed.

Soto’s bigwigs dominated the action in the fourth. In the fifth, Takayama was willing to stay inside and trade, taking body shots while the bigger shots were landed by Soto. In the sixth, Takayama was doing the Ali-shuffle and throwing very fast punches, while once again Soto connected with the big punches. He shook Takayama with a series of shots. And the Japanese veteran bounced back and responded in kind as they exchanged blows.

During the seventh, it was a round of give and take. Takayama was throwing and landing a lot of shots. Soto didn’t mind the hits or the volume, but he could do some damage every time he landed. A closed eight where both boxers had their moments. Blows were traded in the ninth, and Soto did more damage. He was landing a ton of shots and Takayama seemed fine and he was responding, but for whatever reason the referee stepped in and turned the fight down.