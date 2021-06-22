Elvis Fatovic signs for Atlètic Barceloneta until 2024

06/21/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

.

Croatian coach Elvis fatovic signed this Monday for Zodiac Atlétic Barceloneta for the next three seasons, until June 2024, replacing Chus Martin, which last May announced that he was leaving the team after directing it for the last eight seasons, reports the Catalan club.

FatovicThe 50-year-old will join the discipline of his new team in September after playing the Tokyo Olympics as head of the Australian national team, which he has managed since 2013.

Before coaching the Australian national team, Fatovic He managed Croatian JUG Dubrovnik for four seasons (2007-2011). As a player, he won everything at club level with JUG Dubrovnik, including two European Cups in 2001 and 2006. He also played for Croatia’s other great team, Mladost Zagreb.