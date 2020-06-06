Music keeps giving us surprises as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemicWell, in recent months it has helped us not to go crazy at home, calming our desire to return to ‘normal’. From the well-known online concerts to some musicians performing songs just out of the oven, as is the case of the great Elvis Costello.

During quarantine, The legendary musician reappeared to play in a live stream from the comfort of his home to donate money to doctors in the United Kingdom, where he took the opportunity to play a song never heard. But now he has decided to continue releasing music fresh from the oven so that these days that we have left inside our homes are less complicated.

The name of this new song is “No Flag”, the first song he released since last year, when he brought us the EP Purse. In this song we can hear the best of Costello’s career, because it shows that raw and rock sound of his best years but mixed with today, through a simple riff He speaks to us in his own way and with that satirical touch about how chaotic the world can be today, a place where nobody listens to others.

According to SPIN, Elvis Costello said that this song was recorded in Finland during February 2020 at Suomenlinnan Studios, almost 20 minutes by ferry from the center of Helsinki. In addition, he mentioned that I wanted to go to a secluded place so I could work without the pressure of having people around who knew who it was that was recording in the studio.

“I wanted to go to a place where nobody knew me. So this is the ‘Helsinki sound, ‘” Costello said. At the moment, there are still no plans for the musician to release a new album – not everything could be perfect. peroooo, he told us to keep an eye on July 10 because he has a surprise under his arm.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and check below “No Flag”, the new song by Elvis Costello:

Watch on YouTube