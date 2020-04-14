The coronavirus has caused many musicians to go out and try to animate the world through their songs. Whether it is putting together streaming shows or throwing out of the blue songs just out of the oven, but one of the things that has surprised us most is that many artists – from little ones to legends – are taking technology to stay close to their fans right now difficult But now Elvis Costello surprises us by returning through the blessed social networks.

It turns out that Costello’s keyboardist, Steve Snow, has been busy these days giving online shows while quarantining in Paris, France. However, in the last installment of his home concerts he surprised both locals and strangers, since he was joined at a distance by the legendary English rocker, exciting everyone because nobody expected Elvis himself joined his musician at the moment, but the most important thing was that they showed a song during the half hour in which he participated.

Costello revealed that in February of this 2020, he had gone with his band to a studio in Paris to record nine songs in two days with a group of local musicians that Snow had assembled and which he hopes to release as soon as he can return to a studio. to be able to mix them. The exciting thing about all this is that Elvis Costello together with Steve played and made the world premiere of a song called “Hey Clockface”, which was also part of these Parisian sessions.

So, for finishing, The same songwriter said he has been working to lure Nick Lowe back to the studio to produce the upcoming sessions he will do with his support band, The Impostors., and that he had already reserved for a few days the legendary Abbey Road studios to give everything to the recording, however he had to postpone that plan as well as his tour of the blessed coronavirus.

But we better not tell you more, You can listen to “Hey Clockface”, the new Elvis Costello below and from the hour of the talk between him and Steve Snow: