Elvis Andrus outpointed David Concepción in the 3-point department in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Elvis andrus connected his triple number 49 for life in the Big leagues and surpassed David Concepcion in said department of MLB.

Andrus he must wake up if he wants to be the starting shortstop for the Oakland Athletics in the big top. In 114 at-bats through May 9, he barely registers a .158 average, five RBIs and no home runs in the MLB.

Today added a triple in the Big leagues and surpassed his countryman David Concepcion in said department of the MLB ranking 49th for life among Venezuelans.

The hit was connected to right field and Manuel Margot could not read the fly ball well. However, Elvis andrus never stopped the race and reached third base of the Big leagues adding his triple number 49 for life in the MLB.

Here the video:

🚶‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/k5zVSiGuDZ – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 9, 2021

The A’s infielder must begin to wake up with the wood to continue to earn the trust of his manager in the Big Show. Otherwise, its continuity in the short stops of the MLB.

From here we congratulate you for passing a great like David Concepcion.