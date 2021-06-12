Elvis Andrus 2021 Oakland Athletics yesterday news

Most of the players, especially Latinos, not only believe in God, but also in the Gods of baseball, who heard the prayers of the Venezuelan Elvis andrus so that he would redeem himself as he did Yesterday, with the Athletic from Oakland in full season 2021 of the MLB at stake against the Kansas City Royals.

I remember the Gods of Baseball from the movie Los Angeles del Baseball in which angels helped the California Angels (today Los Angeles de Los Angeles -Angels) to win games in the MLB.

Well Elvis andrus He couldn’t help but feel responsible seeing a lead over the Royals disappear for the second night in a row. His mistake in the seventh inning off a grounder that late in the inning extended the frame, giving Kansas City an additional opportunity that they took advantage of with a play that tied the game.

For the next two innings after that defensive mishap, Elvis andrus he pleaded with the Gods of baseball for a chance to redeem himself. He got it. After Matt Chapman doubled right-hander Scott Barlow with one out in the ninth, Andrus watched the Royals intentionally walk Seth Brown in front of him to set up a possible double play.

Fighting Barlow at a 2-2 count, Elvis andrus hit a fastball to the right that scored to Chapman from the second to secure a win for the Athletic from Oakland by 4-3 Yesterday, Friday night at the Coliseum.

“Making a mistake in that situation, I always want redemption. Not very often do you get a chance to redeem yourself. He had been praying for the last two innings about that situation. As soon as I got it, I knew I was going to redeem myself, ”he said. Elvis andrus.

The heroic deeds of the last entry are nothing new to Elvis andrus. Yesterday, Friday’s hit was the sixth game-ending RBI in the veteran shortstop’s career and the first since April 22, 2017, which also came against the Royals.

For the first time Elvis andrus released a clutch hit that really made a smile Yesterday, to the manager of the Athletics of Oakland Bob Melvin.

Bob Melvin had gotten used to Elvis andrus, who spent the previous 12 years with the Texas Rangers one of the rivals of the Athletic from Oakland in the West division of the American League, after the Venezuelan had similar great successes against the Athletics in the past.

“The moment is not too great for him. You could see it throughout that at-bat, he had a pretty good idea of ​​what he was trying to do. It takes a pitch to give it a try, and it did. He’s done it against us many times over the years, ”said Bob Melvin.

Elvis andrus He entered the showdown with Barlow feeling he had an advantage after facing him the night before. In the eighth inning of Thursday’s loss to Kansas City, Andrus saw a heavy dose of fastballs from right-hander before finally flying off on five pitches.

Yesterday, Friday, Elvis andrus He saw the opposite of Barlow, who started the at-bat with four sliders in a row to reach a 2-2 count. After a corner and another slider, Andrus finally got the fastball he was looking for and drove it the wrong way at 99.6 miles per hour (mph) to hit the game-winning hit.

“In front of him Yesterday, I felt very comfortable coming in today. I was confident and just trying to wait for my release. He threw a lot of broken balls at me. But in the end, I was able to remain patient. I’m very happy that he threw me a fastball, because there were many broken balls, “he said. Elvis andrus.

The Athletic they never expressed much concern about the slow start to the season of Elvis andrus, and the results begin to speak for themselves. After hitting .143 in his first 31 games, the shortstop has hit a productive streak over the past month. Since May 7, Andrus is hitting .293 (27-of-92) with seven doubles and one triple.

Another sign that a Elvis andrus He’s doing well at the plate is his penchant for hitting across the field, where he landed both of his hits on Friday. “I have been working lately with [los entrenadores de bateo Darren] Bush and Eric [Martins] to stay in the middle of the field. I let the game come to me. I was very happy to see the results tonight, ”Andrus said.

When Elvis Andrus found out that he was traded to the Athletic In February 2021, a large part of his enthusiasm for the movement was due to the frequent skill of Oakland to generate magic in the last entries. He suffered many heartaches at the hands of the Athletics while a member of the Rangers in recent years. Now, on the other hand, Andrus did his part to help Oakland establish itself once again as the capital of baseball.

The thriller of Yesterday, Friday was the sixth ground victory of the season for the Athletic, who lead the MLB 2021 In that aspect.

“That was one of the reasons why I loved joining the Athletic from Oakland. They never give up. It is a team that plays until the last out. You can never count the A’s to the last, and I love that. Being part of this team motivates me to do what I did tonight. The whole mindset in the clubhouse is about winning and we are not going to give up, no matter what. Tonight was a perfect example of that ”, he closed Elvis andrus.

With part of the information from Martín Gallego.