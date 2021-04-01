Elusive new species of carnivorous dinosaur found in the Pyrenees

The research team made up of researchers from the Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont (ICP), the Conca Dellà museum and the universities of Edinburgh (Scotland) and Alberta (Canada) have christened it Tamarro insperatus, which means “the unexpected tamarind”, alluding to the fantastic creature of the tamarro, typical of the folklore of the Pallars Jussà region (northwest of Catalonia) and which, in the popular imagination, is extremely elusive and difficult to find.

This name also refers to the scarcity of fossil remains of the carnivorous dinosaurs that inhabited the area of ​​the current Pyrenees 66 million years ago, just 200,000 years before the dinosaurs became extinct worldwide. Tamarro insperatus it joins the few known species of carnivorous dinosaurs in southwestern Europe.

Until this discovery, the vast majority of fossil remains attributed to carnivorous dinosaurs (theropods) in the Pyrenees were based on isolated teeth, but a bone of these animals had never been found. “One possible explanation could be that, like modern birds, the bones of small theropod dinosaurs were hollow to lighten the weight of the animal. This fragility would make it difficult to preserve and fossilize the skeletons of these animals “, he explains. Albert G. Sellés, of the ICP and main author of the work. Theropods are considered to be the group of dinosaurs most closely related to modern birds. “In fact, dinosaurs are still among us: pigeons, seagulls, sparrows … we see them every day!”, Comments the researcher.

According to the results published today in the journal Scientific Reports, the described remains of Tamarro insperatus belong to the family of the troodontids and, most likely, the group of Jinfengopterygids, of Asian origin. Tamarro represents the first evidence of this group in Europe. Its presence in the south of the Pyrenees would reinforce the current hypothesis that at the end of the Cretaceous there were several migratory waves of dinosaurs from Asia to Europe. During the Mesozoic, the configuration of the continents was very different from today and Europe was an archipelago surrounded by the Sea of ​​Tethys.

From the microscopic analysis of the bones of Tamarro, the research team has been able to draw conclusions about the growth of the animal. “We cut very thin slices from the fossilized bone and looked at them under a microscope, just like when we look at growth rings on a cut log. The growth stop lines inside the bone tell us that this animal was not yet an adult when it died, ”says Sellés.

The analyzes reveal that this animal grew very quickly, similar to how current palaeognathid birds do, such as the ostrich or the emu. In just a couple of years, Tamarro could have reached its adult size, approximately 1.5-2 meters in length and about 20 kg in weight. “It would be the largest jinfengopterygid known to date,” concludes the researcher.

Size of T. insperatus compared to that of a person and photograph of the fossil. / Albert G. Sellés / Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont / Museu Conca Dellà

Cohabiting with a hadrosaur

The remains of Tamarro insperatus were located in 2003 by paleontologists Angel Galobart and Rodrigo gaete a few centimeters from some fossil remains of the hadrosaur Pararhandodon isonensis. Discovering several species of dinosaurs in the same site provides very relevant information about ecosystems 66 million years ago in the Pyrenees. “That Pararhabdodon and Tamarro shared the same environments allows us to speculate on what kind of relationship could have been established between them,” Sellés points out.

In this sense, the reduced dimensions of Tamarro (about two meters in length) would not have represented a real danger for Pararhabdodon, which reached sizes between 10 and 12 meters. It is highly probable that Tamarro, like many of the troodontids, was a scavenger dinosaur or a predator of small reptiles, mammals and even insectsBut he would hardly have tried to attack an animal much larger than himself.

For a few years, the Conca Dellà museum it has become the center of reference for the conservation and dissemination of the paleontological heritage of the Pyrenees. In the remodeling that is being carried out, Tamarro insperatus will join the already known Pararhabddon isonensis and Adynomosaurus arcanus, together with the remains of the Polysternon isonae turtle or the Allodaposuchus hulkii crocodile, all of them new species for science and that confirm the extraordinary Mesozoic record and fossil from this area.

Reference:

Sellés, AG, et al. “A fast-growing basal troodontid (Dinosauria: Theropoda) from the latest Cretaceous of Europe” Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-83745-5

