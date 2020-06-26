Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel has filed a legal action against the British singer before the London High Court, although reasons unknownAlthough it is estimated that it may be related to the publication of personal affairs, local media revealed this Friday.

Blauel, of German origin, married the musician in 1984, although the couple divorced four years later., but Elton John married several years later with David Furnish, with whom he has two children, Zachary and Elias, born by surrogacy.

According to the press, the legal measure was presented last week and it is estimated that it may be related to the publication of personal affairs.

Blauel’s legal representatives indicated that they are confident that the case can be resolved in « private and friendly manner. »

Blauel met Elton John when she worked at a recording studio in London in 1983, and a year later the couple married in Australia.

The ex-wife has never wanted to talk about her relationship with the 73-year-old musician, despite the intense interest of the media.