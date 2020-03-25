Elton John Hosts Charity Concert for Coronavirus | Instagram

Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and other music stars will join next March 29 in concert organized by Elton John titled iHeart Living Room Concert for america.

According to reports from The Wrap, will be an hour-long virtual commercial-free charity concert intended to support medical professionals and first-aid personnel who have become heroes during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The members of the poster They will perform a set from the comfort of their homes, filmed on their own cell phones and personal cameras so that everyone can continue practicing the self-isolation and social distancing in the interest of the health and safety of all.

Viewers will be encouraged to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two charities that are helping victims and the first to respond during pandemic.

John Sykes and Tom Poleman are executive producers for iHeartMedia, and Joel Gallen, who produced the multi-net telethon that immediately followed September 11, Hurricane Katrina, and the Haiti, will be executive producers for Tenth Planet Productions.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air on Sunday, March 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET and 18:00 PT in Foxas well as at stations radio iHeartMedia from across the country and the iHeartRadio app.

Likewise, other stars of the entertainment such as singers, presenters and others have come together to find ways to help different people during the crisis of this pandemic which has claimed several lives in Europe, Asia and the United States in particular.

Stars like Rihanna, Kannye West, and the presenter Rosie O’Donell They have made representative contributions to help the sick, medical personnel, as well as those who have been left without their sources of work.

