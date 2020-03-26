As the days go by and life adjusts to this momentary new isolated way of life, music is finding a way to reach all of its fans. Dozens of artists have taken their social networks to give sets, mini concerts, live question-and-answer sessions and even parties to listen to their albums. Now, iHeart Radio, led by Elton John, is organizing a concert that will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

This concert is called iHeart Living Room Concert for America, and as its name says, it will be a special concert where the artists will play from their homes. This concert, in addition to being one with the intention of raising funds for the charities Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, also aims to raise awareness and invite them to stay home.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, presented by Elton John, will air on FOX and iHeartMedia on Sunday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. on Mexico City. This concert also comes to fill the empty spot of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were postponed due to the coronavirus.