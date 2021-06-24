Elton John announces the last dates of his farewell tour

Elton John and Michael Caine compete in a 1:28 commercial

(CNN) – Elton John announced a final tour called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road”, three and a half years after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” tour.

“The shows that I announce today will be the last dates of my tour in North America and Europe. I will go in the biggest way possible, performing at my best, with the most spectacular production I have ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career, “John said in a statement.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in America, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an amazing tour so far, full of the best moments, and I look forward to creating more wonderful memories with you in these last few concerts. To all my friends from the south, we’ll see each other too. Thank you and I hope to see you in your city.

The singer announced the details of the tour via a VR180 live stream on YouTube, saying that the tour will tour Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand next year.

The tour will arrive in Germany on September 1 and will tour North America from January to April 2022.

The final stretch will conclude in November at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour’s finale will come five years after its opening date in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on September 8, 2018.