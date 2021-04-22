Elton John announces the invitation to his virtual pre Oscars party. Have you already got your tickets?

Elton John has just announced that his famous and exclusive Oscars party will be virtual and everyone will be able to participate by buying a $ 20 ticket.

This Sunday the academy awards are celebrated and as usual, Elton John along with her husband, David Furnish, threw a party to raise money for their foundation that finances front-line partners to prevent infections, combat stigma and provide treatment. with love, compassion and dignity to the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV around the world.

The party that was held in Los Angeles full of celebrities and millionaires, who according to Cornucopia Events paid between $ 5,500 and $ 23,500 dollars for the dinner will be virtual and open to anyone in the world who is willing to pay $ 20 dollars.

With a funny video in which he could be seen with rollers and then with a gala suit, Elton and David announced the sale of the tickets and the participation of the singer Dua Lipa. If you are a super fan and do not want to miss the show, you can buy your ticket here.

In addition to the English singer, with whom Elton will do a duet, his good friend, Neil Patrick Harris and several surprise celebrities will also participate.

In a statement Elton said: ‘This year, we are bringing our Oscars Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening together with David, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the amazing Dua Lipa, plus many names. fabulous surprise.

‘Now more than ever, we must ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV around the world who need our care, love and support, so we hope may you all join us on this unique and special occasion. ‘

Do not miss this unique event in which in addition to seeing celebrities you will be contributing to a good cause.