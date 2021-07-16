Else out, Aaron Phillips faces Trevin Jones at UFC Vegas 32

With both fighters losing their rivals, Aaron Phillips and Trevin jones They will meet on the UFC Vegas 32 undercard.

The change was confirmed by MMA Junkie the morning of this Thursday.

Phillips, he was going to face Cameron else, but he was removed from combat for undisclosed reasons. On his return to the Octagon he was finished by Jack shore on UFC Fight Island 1. Before that, Aaron won his last five fights, three by way of the KO / TKO.

Jones, was going to face Tony kelley, but his rival left the fight after an injury that was not disclosed. After knocking out Timur valiev in his debut, the result was annulled by a positive by Marijuana. In his next fight, he knocked out Mario Bautista on UFC 259.

UFC Vegas 32 It will be held on July 24 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

