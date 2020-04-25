At these times when the vast majority are at home and in quarantine, there are those who are taking advantage of the situation to create extraordinary things. You may be painting, cooking or outright entering an online course, however there are artists who are putting the batteries to compose music from the comfort of their home to make them more enjoyable these days, like Elsa and Elmar.

The Colombian singer does not waste time, because after releasing her album Eres Diamante last year, already has a new EP ready under his arm that will be called Four times 10. Elsa wrote and recorded six songs a week ago in her living roomThe result was a set of songs that were born in the midst of this situation and with which everyone can find a little peace in the midst of the storm.

And since all these songs were born at a rather peculiar moment like the one we are facing, the way of listening to it will also be different. Why do we say it? Well, before it reaches digital platforms this new EP next May 1, Elsa and Elmar is inviting their fans to call her to find out what she is up to. Yes, it’s not a joke.

Taking as inspiration an ‘hot line’ in the style of infomercials that we all saw in the 90s (where they invited you to call every second), the singer put two phone numbers so that any curious who can’t wait to listen to new songs have a little taste of this record material by marking it directly. How modern.

For six days from today there will be a new song and for the seventh day you can choose the one you liked the most to listen to it again. TOThe end will give you a chance to leave a voice message, there in case they wanted to say something to this great artist. And before it passes, over here we leave the numbers to give a phone call to dear Elsa:

While we wait for the EP to be released Four times 10 –and they begin to saturate the line to check out the singer’s newness–, Listen below to the new version of “No One Goes” that Elsa and Elmar premiered together with their countrywoman, soul and R&B artist Mabiland.