Elsa, the new tropical storm that could hit the Florida peninsula

July 1, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday over the Atlantic, becoming the fifth of the 2021 hurricane season.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides are expected in the Caribbean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 km / h) with stronger gusts and was 865 miles (1,390 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands. It was moving west at 40 km / h (25 mph).

The storm is expected to pass near the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday, with gusts of wind and up to 20 centimeters of rain, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Elsa is forecast to approach the Florida peninsula early next week. “It is too early to determine what impacts, if any, could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-term forecast,” says the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

