On its last cover, Elsa Pataky poses with a bikini bottom and nothing else as part of the special echo of ELLE magazine, and has done so on the stage where she feels most comfortable: in the middle of nature.

The result of the intense training he has undergone for his new action film is evident in the photographic report he has starred in for the publication, to which he has explained that he keeps in shape with a combination of training –he practices both boxing and kick boxing and has been working with fighting experts during the filming of ‘Interceptor’– and outdoor sports, as she is passionate about horse riding.

“I ride three or four times a week. It is the most effective activity to get me away from the madness of children, work and the world in general ”, he acknowledges.

Elsa will not have had much trouble getting in front of the camera again because she always tries to take advantage of the little free time she has to support a cause as special to her as the protection of the environment.

“Whenever we can, we cycle to avoid polluting, and my children have already learned to recycle everything“She explains about her day to day in Byron Bay, where she tries to educate her three children to serve as an example to others. “My big dream right now is to make something really change in this world and protect our ecosystems.”

