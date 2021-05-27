Elsa Jean’s Orange Dress Beats Kim Kardashian! | Instagram

The model and actress Elsa Jean recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she is very flirtatious with a flirt Orange dress.

Could easily outperform Kim kardashian who recently published a photo with one of a similar tone and just as flirtatious as that of Elsa dream.

The video of Elsa jean She posted it on her Instagram stories, even though she was not showing her flowery dress but rather her hair, it surely left more than one sighing for her beauty.

The beautiful blonde Google celebrity was showing off her hair, which she wore very long as well as straight, something that for her was something strange because in several publications she has done, she is shown with some wide curls at least at the ends.

Kim Kardashian recently shared several photos showing her figure in an impressive orange dress, but without a doubt Elsa Jean looked even more beautiful, despite the fact that her video lasts only a few seconds.

The fabric of the dress worn by the adult entertainment movie star in her video It seems to be satin because of the shine that was immediately noticeable.