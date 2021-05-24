Elsa Jean white lace, flirty photo in front of the mirror! | Instagram

Sapphire Nicole Howell better known as Elsa Jean shared one of her most flirtatious photos in front of the mirror, she was wearing a garter belt white lace.

The actress of cinema of entertainment for adults, knows perfectly what kind of content his fans like and projects it on his Instagram photos, as was the case with this image.

A year ago she published this photo, on May 17, 2020, on her official Instagram account (not yet verified), where she appears sitting on the floor with her legs spread, posing in front of the mirror.

The beautiful green-eyed blonde dressed in the most flirtatious way with lace and slightly transparent white stockings, asked her fans a question that is quite flirtatious in combination with her photo.

What would you do if you were quarantined with me? “Elsa Jean wrote.

So far her post has 2,974 comments, where several of them were quite specific as to what they would like to do with her if they were together.

Elsa jean or also Elsa dream Surely he knew the prompt reaction of his fans when they saw not only his beauty but also when reading his question, there is no doubt that he knows perfectly what he does and the effect it causes.