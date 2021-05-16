Elsa Jean surpasses Mia Khalifa in tight floral dress | Instagram

Although Elsa Jean and Mia khalifa they have several things in common, and it seems that they also coincide with the clothing.

This because they used a dress similar to the one that the current actress of adult entertainment Elsa dream managed to surpass the beautiful Lebanese celebrity.

The garment that the beautiful Elsa jean It was tight, sleeveless and a bit short, the fabric had a floral pattern that immediately attracted attention, especially because it stood out against the light pink background of the garment.

Mia Khalifa shared a photo with a flowered dress It seemed only that hers had sleeves, something curious is that her enormous charms this time did not stand out as she surely expected, because of the cut that it had on top.

Sapphire Nicole Howell The real name of the beautiful Elsa Jean is sitting in a nice armchair that matches her dress because it is light pink with some white squares.

It was on July 10, 2020 that he shared this photo in which he definitely and according to certain comments from his followers managed to surpass the beautiful Mia Khalifa, with all and her enormous charms!