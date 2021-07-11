Elsa Jean spreads her legs and sunbathes in a pink swimsuit | Instagram

The well-known model and blonde actress With beautiful green eyes, she gave us new content on her Instagram account, in it Elsa Jean appears in a tiny swimsuit while her legs are slightly open to sunbathe.

In the image we see Elsa jean show off her charms while sitting on the sand by the sea, letting her followers see a fantastic show starring her now tanned skin.

East swimsuit The two-piece set in pink has thin straps to tie, which is quite easy for the flirtatious movie celebrity, given that her figure is extremely slim.

Two days ago that the beautiful Elsa dream As Sapphire Nicole Howell is also known, she shared this publication, to date she has more than 100,000 red hearts.

This is definitely one of the Photos cutest she has shared so far, perhaps the young 24-year-old actress had no intention of promoting a particular brand, as other personalities in the medium have done.

Jean was simply enjoying this beautiful landscape that the Turks and Caicos Islands offer, this being not her first time in this paradise, it seems that it is one of her favorite places in the world.