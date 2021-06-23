Elsa Jean poses in a cute black outfit in front of the mirror | Instagram

The actress and American model Elsa Jean shared a photo a long time ago that although it was something “simple” she looked really beautiful and above all flirtatious because she was wearing a black set that maybe it was showing a little more than it should have.

It is likely that Elsa jean he was getting ready to go to sleep, because he was brushing his hair from his bathroom, which some people do before going to sleep.

The adorable and flirty 24-year-old celebrity shared the Photo On his Instagram account, he was wearing a pink robe that we have already seen in several of his photos in the application.

Elsa dream as the pretty girl is also called Sapphire Nicole Howell Full name of the 18-year-old movie actress, she had her robe a little saggy, letting her charms and outfit show a bit.

What draws a lot of attention is the tattoo that he has right on his shoulder, it is a rose in gray, apparently this is his second tattoo, since he has another near the crotch and also with a rose theme, apparently it is his favorite flower.

