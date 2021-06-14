Elsa Jean looks like a flirty mermaid from the beach! | Instagram

Wearing her cute back charms the actress, model and Instagram celebrity Elsa Jean uploaded a photo in which she is most flirtatious with a pink swimsuit posing in the sand like a stranded mermaid.

Enjoying the delicious weather and the waves that little by little came to brush her white skin, the beautiful green-eyed blonde once again delights her followers.

Elsa jean or Elsa dream As this beautiful adult film actress is also known, she is continually giving us content on her Instagram.

Read also: Share Mia Khalifa, what the best thing about receiving a massage!

The model has been revealing her figure with tiny clothes, whether on the beach, at night or between the sheets, she always manages to attract attention and keep her fans on the lookout.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

As you well know, Elsa Jean is fascinated by flowers, it is not for nothing that she has two tattoos with roses on her body, this time her swimsuit has small flowers printed on it, so she looks even more flirtatious.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It was on June 20, 2020 that he shared this photo on Instagram, it has more than one hundred thousand like’s and 829 comments from Internet users who admire and desire it.