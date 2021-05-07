Elsa Jean leaves her robe open, we can see her pink lace! | Instagram

The actress and star of over 500 adult movies Elsa Jean showed off her charms in a rather cute way, her nightgown parted a bit and her charms covered in pink lace they managed to see each other a bit.

The post looks quite cute due to the fact that she is very concentrated smelling a rose, which she must have taken from the flower arrangement behind her.

However, despite the fact that the image is quite moving, it really looks extremely flirtatious once you lower your gaze a bit, because its cute charms are visible.

Elsa dream She tends to continuously share photos and video using lingerie, on several occasions we have seen her with the perfect combination of lace and transparencies.

I’m a little sad, Valentine’s Day ended, but then I remember that I have a lot of love, “wrote Elsa Jean.

It seems that the flower arrangement was given to him 10 days before, since the publication was made on February 24, 2020, like many celebrities Elsa jean She received a beautiful arrangement of roses, which are apparently her favorite flowers due to the fact that she has two tattoos with them.