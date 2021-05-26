Elsa Jean indulges with a friend in the pool! | Instagram

The model and actress instagram celebrity the beautiful Sapphire Nicole Howell better known as Elsa Jean, she showed off her charms next to a very pretty friend while the two of them were in the pool.

They were both using swimsuits in black, although they were different, they looked a bit alike not only in color but also in shape.

Although the black swimsuit of Elsa jean It was a little larger in size, this also influenced the design, however both look just as beautiful in the water.

It was on Instagram where we can appreciate these flirty photos, in total there are three, but only in one of them her friend appears, in the other two it is Elsa dream as they also know her, showing off her charms.

The publication was shared on September 19, 2020, while they enjoy the pool, the model inside the water surrounded by a beautiful sunset that brushes her white skin.

The 24-year-old American model was wearing glasses to cover herself from the light, looking flirty looking over her black glasses.