Elsa Jean dress reveals her shapely legs | Instagram

Sapphire Nicole Howell better known as Elsa Jean captivated her fans thanks to a photo in which she appears wearing her shapely legs like any flirtatious celebrity.

She is beautiful model and actress boasted one of his many vacations in the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the Photo she was wearing a flirty, romantic mint dress.

This long garment reveals her beautiful legs, as it has two somewhat pronounced openings in the front, with this romantic look she left several fans even more in love with her beauty.

The layout you are using Elsa dream It seems to be something similar to ancient Greece, in the upper part it has narrow straps that cross near the neck and also a belt at the waist already in the lower part although it is seated it seems that it is in line “A”.

This photo was shared on October 14, 2020, from his official Instagram account so far he has almost 65 thousand red hearts and also more than 600 comments.

The place where you are Elsa jean It seems to be a Restaurant Bar, the furniture and the floor are made of wood, with some candles and lamps already lit, it gave off a more than romantic atmosphere in the place.