Elsa Jean answers questions from fans wearing micro outfit | Instagram

The model and actress Sapphire Nicole Howell better known as Elsa Jean made her fans ask her interesting questions while wearing lingerie. lace.

The beautiful and blonde celebrity from the entertainment industry for the elderly answered around 10 questions that her fans asked her, of course she only placed what she considered the most striking.

He asked the questions through his stories of Instagram, where she put the photo sitting on a bed wearing her yellow and pink lace that surely left several of her fans with their mouths open.

Also read: Linda Vaquerita! Ana Cheri wears only boots and micro suit

In the photo the blonde actress wrote “Ask me a question” (ask me a question), she was wearing her beautiful smile and she looked very happy.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS CLICK HERE.

One of the questions that caught the attention of the fans is that she is single, she also states that being single is quite boring.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Elsa jean She is allergic to avocado, she loves to wake up in the morning because her pug puppies wake her up with a lot of love, for her taking photos without clothes is quite liberating and she has never broken a bone, among other interesting questions that will catch your attention when reading them.