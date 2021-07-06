Elsa is about to become a hurricane again and is approaching Florida, where there is a tornado warning



On Tuesday night, Storm Elsa is expected to touch the Florida coast.

Photo: NOAA-NHC / Courtesy

Tropical Storm Elsa is about to become a hurricane again as it approaches Florida.

Meteorological satellite images show that Elsa has left Cuba and part of the Florida Keys behind, but it has strengthened again and is about to become a hurricane again.

The storm is expected to hit the northwest coast of Florida, which is under tornado watch, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Tornado alerts are in Tampa, Marion, Osceola and Polk counties until 11:00 pm Tuesday.

At 5:00 pm on Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located 155 miles south-southwest of Tampa, according to experts. Its maximum winds are sustained at 70 mph.

#Elsa has strengthened this afternoon into a 70 mph Tropical Storm and Hurricane warnings coming for parts of Gulf Coast folks. #weshwx pic.twitter.com/dZLwhwygHP – Tony Mainolfi (@TMainolfiWESH) July 6, 2021

The effects of the storm could harden Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, then move toward the southeastern United States.

In Miami-Dade, the recovery of bodies from the collapse in the Champlain Towers, in Surfside, where four more fatalities were found, increasing the number to 36, while more than 100 people are still missing. The work could be suspended before the arrival of Elsa.

The authorities remind those who live in the areas of first impact of the storm to stay on alert.

