Elsa downgrades to tropical storm and threatens Florida coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast in the early hours of Wednesday although it continued to head towards the mainland with gusty winds and heavy rain, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. USA.

The hurricane warning for much of the west coast of the state has been replaced by a tropical storm warning, the NHC said, even though, according to the agency, Elsa’s strength may still vary before making landfall.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis estimated that the storm will enter the continent from the north coast of the state sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Weather alerts on their phones.

“This is not a time to walk around,” he told a news conference Tuesday night. “There are dangerous conditions out there.”

The storm was located about 115 kilometers northwest of Tampa with maximum winds near 100 km / h, the NHC said in a statement at 5:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT).

Faced with the expected rise in the water level to 1.5 meters due to the winds, the Tampa airport announced the suspension of commercial flights from 5:00 p.m. local until at least 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez urged residents of the state to stock up on water and food and prepare for possible power outages for a few days.

“If there are evacuation orders in your area, it is for your own safety, the counties will open emergency accommodation centers,” he said at a press conference.

After the death of three people in the Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia, the storm hit Cuba on Monday, leaving heavy rains in its wake but without causing great damage.

Elsa had become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, category one, on Friday, and was then downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday after weakening.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from coastal or lowland areas when the storm tore through Cuba, where winds of up to 100 km / h were reported.

– 109 still missing in Surfside –

Elsa’s passage through Florida occurs less than two weeks after the tragedy of Surfside, a town about 20 km from downtown Miami where a 12-story residential block partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24 for causes that are still being investigated. .

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the death toll rose to 36 with four more bodies found in the rubble.

Of the deceased, 29 were identified, including a Chilean, a Uruguayan, a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan.

Levine Cava noted that 109 people were still listed as missing and that authorities had been able to confirm that 70 were in the 12-story building at the time of the collapse. Among those affected were many Latin Americans from various countries.

“We know that there may be people who were in the building and no one has reported them,” said the mayor, ensuring that the police “will make sure to correctly identify who was and who was not in this building.”

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Sunday night’s demolition of the part of the building that was still standing had allowed search teams to expand their operations.

More than 200 members of rescue crews were working on the remains of the residential block, from which some 2,500 tons of debris were removed, according to authorities.

Work at the site was also interrupted by lightning.

“We are closely monitoring the weather,” Levine Cava noted, highlighting the “extremely adverse and challenging conditions” in which rescuers were working.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said engineers were conducting a “complete structural overhaul” of other tall buildings in the city, including Champlain Towers North, a “sister” condo tower to which it collapsed.

Authorities have “deep concerns about that building” and some residents have moved, he said.

With information from .