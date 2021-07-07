‘Elsa’ complicates collapse rescue work

SURFSIDE, Florida.

LFirst responders found the remains of eight more people yesterday as rescue efforts at the collapsed residential building in Florida grew more complicated as Elsa ravaged parts of the state.

There were heavy rains at Surfside, where the collapsed building is located. The National Hurricane Center reported that Elsa gained strength and became a hurricane again before making landfall between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend stretch of coastline and crossing the north of the state. While passing through Cuba, Elsa did not cause serious damage, according to President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The brigadistas could work in the rain, but isolated thunderstorms forced them to suspend work on several occasions.

The delays discouraged rescuers, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

In truth, they live to save lives and have carried on despite all obstacles, ” he told a news conference.

Crews got a big boost with the total demolition of the Champlain Towers South building on Sunday. This allowed them to reach previously inaccessible places, such as bedrooms where people are believed to have been at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Relatives of those killed in the condo collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade, enter San José Church to participate in funerals.

Levine Cava also confirmed the discovery of eight bodies, bringing the death toll from the collapse to 36 and the missing figure at 109.

No one has been rescued alive after the first hours after the collapse on June 24, but rescuers are still hopeful.

Yesterday, several families of the deceased carried out their funerals.

We remain focused on our main mission, to leave no stone unturned and find as many people as we can and give some answers to family and loved ones or give them some comfort, ” said Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ