Elsa became a hurricane again within hours of making landfall in Florida

The tropical storm Elsa strengthened Tuesday as its maximum winds rose to 75 miles per hour (120 km / h) and became a hurricane again as it approaches the northwest coast of Florida, where will make landfall on Wednesday morning, reported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

NHC indicated in its bulletin at 8:00 p.m. Miami (00:00 GMT), that Elsa was located about 100 miles (165 km) south-southwest of Tampa, in the central part of the western coast of Florida.

According to the NHC forecast, Elsa will move “Near or over parts of the west coast of Florida” tonight and early Wednesday morning and will make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast in the morning, ”and then traverse the southeastern United States on Thursday.

Greater the extent of the severe storm system in Mexico than Hurricane Elsa in Florida pic.twitter.com/sO39rxEq9i – IngGeofisico 🌎 (@ChaacTlaloc) July 7, 2021

A hurricane watch remains along the west coast of Florida’s coastline, between Egmont Key (near Tampa) and Steinhatchee River, in the northwest of the state, and there is a storm surge warning for the west coast from Bonita Beach to Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay.

There is also a tropical storm watch for Dry Tortugas and on the west coast from Flamingo to south of Egmont Key and north of the Steinhatchee River to the Ochlockonee River, as well as the Georgia coast from the mouth of the St. Marys River to Altamaha Sound.

Florida’s hurricane watch zone is home to about four million people.

It is expected that Elsa, moving north With a translation speed of 14 mph (22 km / h), maintain this trajectory tonight, to experience a movement to the north-northeast on Wednesday, forecasters noted.

All of Florida included in the planned trajectory has been declared in emergency by the Governor, Ron DeSantis, who this afternoon said that, although he has not issued a mandatory evacuation order, the population, especially in the 33 counties under a state of emergency, should be aware of the weather conditions in their area.

DeSantis urged the population to be prepared for the impact of the system and to stay informed about the situation.

He advised against traveling by road due to potential floods, he specified that the Eye of the system will touch down between 8:00 and 9:00 Miami time (12.00-13.00 GMT) and advised those who suffer damage to their homes to take pictures of the damage immediately.

In Miami-Dade, on the southeast coast of Florida, a rainy day is expected as a result of Elsa’s passage along the west coast, but there will be no direct impact.

It is expected that the search and rescue of victims can continue in the Miami-Dade place where on June 24 there was a partial collapse of a building, which on Sunday was completely demolished to avoid its fall on the rescuers.

So far the death of 36 people and there are still 109 missing.

In addition to the whipping of the wind, the area of ​​Elsa’s trajectory can experience a rise in sea level as a result of the combination of storm surge and tide, flooding caused by rains, river overflows and tornadoes.

Elsa will not be the first tropical cyclone to make landfall in the US this year. Claudette, in Alabama, and Danny, in South Carolina already did.

Fifth tropical storm of 2021 in the Atlantic, Elsa also became the first hurricane this year in the Atlantic basin when it passed through the eastern Caribbean until reaching Cuba on Monday.