Elrond (EGLD) Brings Digital Payments to eBay, Walmart and Amazon

Elrond (EGLD) has announced a partnership with blockchain startup Shopping.io to enable US shoppers to use eGold as payments on e-commerce websites.

The association comes at a time when the e-commerce industry is booming and expanding rapidly. The market contributes 21% of total retail spending within the US blockchain space. Now, Elrond is poised to make companies like Amazon and eBay even more accessible to users with more payment options.

US shoppers can now purchase products with eGold

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu, the company is working in line with the recent surge in the online retail market in the U.S. As a result, American shoppers can now purchase goods and services on e-commerce sites using eGold tweeted. Mincu also revealed that eGold of Elrond will be integrated into Shopping.io on April 8.

Furthermore, the recent action to allow the purchase of e-gold on e-commerce sites in the US is the result of the expansive growth of the online retail market in the US.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Alibaba will be added soon

Mincu stated that personalization avatars, virtual shopping experiences, drone deliveries and other technological advancements are driving online sales and convenience for everyone. Subsequently, e-commerce is taking an increasing share of the $ 5 trillion retail markets in the US He added that the company is excited to play a major role in the digital retail economy.

Shopping.io was designed as a means to enable a better cryptocurrency shopping experience. In addition to eBay, Walmart, and Amazon, the company intends to add Alibaba to the list soon.

Shopping.io CEO Arbel Arif also commented on the development. He stated that Shopping.io always prioritizes the experience of its customers above all else. As a result, the company is pleased to participate in the partnership to make purchases using eGold on its platform.