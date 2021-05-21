Elon Musk’s visit to the UK raises rumors about Tesla

05/20/2021 at 5:44 PM CEST

A short visit from the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, to Luton has sparked rumors that it is considering a Tesla factory in the UK. The electric car mogul flew to Luton Airport in a private jet last weekend and stayed for two days, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the visit coincides with a search by UK officials for the location of “a major new car plant”. The secrecy surrounding the deals has led to speculation that Musk could be involved.

The Telegraph reported that regional authorities, including those in Teesside and the West Midlands, were given an unusually short 48 hours to prepare bids for a 250 hectare site, without being told which company the offer was for. Flight-tracking software showed that a Gulfstream private jet that was reportedly owned by Musk landed at Luton Airport from California.