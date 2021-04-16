Elon Musk’s Tweet Propels DOGE To New All-Time High

A tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sent Dogecoin (DOGE) to a new all-time high. It is the last ATH in a streak in recent days.

The tweet, which was posted on Thursday, April 15, is reported to have triggered an 85% increase in the value of Dogecoin. An image of a painting by the artist Joan Miró accompanied the tweet, with a manipulated caption of “Doge barking at the Moon.”

The resulting surge allowed the cryptocurrency to hit a new all-time high of $ 0.313. Data from CoinMarketCap further indicates that Dogecoin currently has a market capitalization of nearly $ 41 billion.

At the time of writing this article, ranks seventh by market capitalization among all other cryptocurrencies.

This record is just the latest in rapid growth in recent days. According to the data, DOGE had been in decline from its high of $ 0.087 in February. However, from April 10, there were signs of a steady acceleration, culminating in a new ATH of $ 0.144.

It is not the first time that social media activity in favor of Dogecoin has led to increases. Elon Musk’s cryptic tweets earlier in the year have had similar effects.

For example, a tweet in early February, saying “Dogecoin is the people’s cryptocurrency” caused a 75% increase in the value of Dogecoin. What’s more, Musk’s tweets have been one of the main drivers of the coin’s 6,000% surge over the past six years.

The Tesla CEO isn’t the only one backing DOGE. Earlier this year, a Reddit group came out supporting the coin that originally started out as a meme.

At the end of January, The Reddit subgroup called SatoshiStreetBets increased the value of Dogecoin, at one point, more than 600%.

Unprecedented demand

Cryptocurrency and stock trading platform Robinhood experienced a major outage this morning. The surge in demand is attributed to Dogecoin, prompting retail investors to buy the cryptocurrency this morning. This is another example of the Musk effect.

Robinhood was out of action for about two hours before the problem was fixed. At the beginning of the year, the platform restricted cryptocurrency trading due to the DOGE rally. A decision that sparked widespread complaints and consternation throughout the crypto community.

How did DOGE start?

Dogecoin was first founded as a meme in 2013. Created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, DOGE was designed to parody the growth of altcoins.

They took the internet meme Dux as inspiration for a new cryptocurrency derived from LiteCoin.

