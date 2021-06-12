Elon Musk’s Tesla Now Lets You Play Cyberpunk 2077

If you have this Tesla you can play Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 fps.

If there is a car that is really linked to technology, it is undoubtedly the Tesla of our friend the millionaire Elon Musk. An electric car in which except for the steering wheel, everything is controlled via its huge touch screen.

And be careful, because sometimes good old Elon can be a great charlatan but we cannot ignore that in some aspects he is a genius. Why do we say it? Because it has shown that the new Tesla Model S Plaid allows us to play Cyberpunk 2077 or what is the same, has the power of a next-generation console.

Why Stadia is the best platform to play Cyberpunk 2077

Tesla’s new vehicle can run Cyberpunk 2077

“Never has a car had such cutting edge technology to the point of having the power of a PlayStation 5. Yes, the car can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps, just like other next-gen games. “

That’s how blunt Elon Musk has been. As we read in The Verge, this week the new Tesla car was unveiled, a $ 130,000 beast that will have 10 teraflops of power, the same as a PS5.

The truth is that the automotive experience is completely changing. There are no longer only platforms such as Android Auto or CarPlay that make driving much easier, but also all car brands are making great efforts to equip their vehicles with large amounts of technology.

And while the fact that a car can run Cyberpunk 2077 with outstanding quality may seem “stupid”, the truth is that the question is another. Technology is increasingly present in all the products that surround us so if a car can run a AAA game without flinching, What else will you be able to do in the near future? Only Elon Musk knows. The rest will have to wait.

