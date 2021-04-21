Elon Musk’s strange theory that the Universe could only be a simulation

What is perception?

In the game of the perception they play two fundamental factors. First of all, senses. Second, the environmental actors with whom they interact. Although it is not an exclusive condition of human beings, it is a reality that as living organisms react to environmental stimuli. That’s where our perception comes in.

The sensitivity of people always affects this process, as well as the factor genetic and environmental in which it develops. For this reason, Buddha was not entirely wrong in assuring that the Universe was the product of our perception, which distorts what it is, to turn it into what we interpret it to be.

During the historical process of modernity, the perceptual dimension was completely veiled to favor the materiality of the facts. That is, if there is no tangible evidence of the facts, it is discarded, does not exist. It could be that, after little more than three centuries of empirical research, this condition has been reversed.

Why does Elon Musk say that the Universe is a simulation?

A recent Scientific American article raised the point that Elon Musk thinks the Universe is a virtual simulation. From the empirical angle, this assertion it could seem novel, innovative, avant-garde —Even though there are centuries of Eastern philosophy that have based their systems of thought on this elementary precept.

Today, as a leader in the scientific industry – and an expert in causing controversy with unconventional experiments – Elon Musk says that we live in a simulation designed to fool our senses. According to him, our consciousness is just another type of higher intelligence, that can be used. Under this precept, even science would be a hoax.

The billionaire assures that the probability is greater than 50%. The team of scientists around him support this line of thinking, and are in pursuit of the source of energy that activates the Universe. According to them, it could be a processor of colossal dimensions, which would be the only thing outside of the simulation: the only real thing.

Again, these ideas are not new. On the contrary, one of the basic ideas that sustain Buddhism is precisely that: that our individual identity is an illusion, which forces us to have attachments in the world. In other words: what is the product of a ego that traps us, through perceptual distortion.