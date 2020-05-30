Michael Bay, the director of the cosmic disaster film Armageddon (1998), once commented in an interview on the worst production crisis of that title.

“Three weeks before our first day of filming, I went to check out the space suits,” said Bay. “They looked like sports clothes on a hanger. At that moment, I almost killed myself.” After all, he said, if the astronauts didn’t wear a “cool” suit, the movie wouldn’t take off.

Apparently, Elon Musk follows the same philosophy.

At least, it seems, judging by the black and white launch and re-entry suits that astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will wear when they get on their black and white Tesla and head to the Cape Canaveral runway, boarding the capsule white and black SpaceX Crew Dragon for the rocket’s debut trip SpaceX Falcon 9 bound for the International Space Station.

After all, when it comes to capturing the public’s imagination related to space travel, style is important.

“The suits are the charismatic mammals of space equipment,” said Cathleen Lewis, curator of international space programs and space suits at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Aerospace Museum. “They evoke human experience.”

In fact, these SpaceX suits mostly evoke James Bond’s tuxedo, as if it had been reimagined by Tony Stark as a model for James T. Kirk’s next big adventure. Elegant lines and articulated with attention to visual design, are suits that seem more at ease in the universe of comic conventions than in NASA projects.

Not surprisingly, since the prototype was created by Jose Fernandez, costume designer who worked on Batman vs. Superman, Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men II and … well, we can already understand. As Bay said of his experience with Armageddon: “There are professionals in Hollywood who specialize in the design of space suits and helmets. It is a very specific segment.”

The space program has always understood the use of visual elements, said Cathleen. Mercury suits were green, standard air force color, until someone painted them silver. And although, according to her, there is no lack of “theories explaining the reason for this”, including the idea that silver would make astronauts more visible, “most likely they looked like new, high-tech items” . Musk is taking this concept to a new level.

The results drink from the source of the romance and mythology of space – the promise of “going boldly where no man has ever been – instead of serving as an awkward reminder of the presence of tiny individuals adrift in an environment to which they clearly do not belong, represented in the stout pneumatic figure in classic space suits Remember the big white suits worn by the Apollo crew in the original photos on the Moon?

Even Boeing’s new cobalt blue outfits, model Starliner, have the same profile, although less burly than the outfits from Discovery’s launch in 2011, dubbed the “pumpkin model”.

In comparison, SpaceX’s costumes refer to the tradition of the fashion industry, when designers such as Courrèges and Paco Rabanne personified space travel in the 1960s, Barbarella’s time, of optimism and a more conscious approach to the body.

But most of all, they refer to the Hollywood tradition of the idealized human warrior body, often with exaggerated shoulders and an additional musculature shell, rather than the high altitude pilot suit that was the basis of most previous space suits, said Cathleen.

Musk’s suits have darker panels on the sides to visually define and limit the torso, straighter shoulders, streamlined seams from the collar to the knee and knee-length superhero boots. They don’t have the wires, hoses and plugs of traditional dress.

SpaceX suits can do this in part because they were not designed for use outside the spacecraft and therefore do not have to be what Cathleen calls “personal spaceships” equipped with oxygen, cooling and communication systems.

And, unlike most suits of the past, designed for the comfort of an astronaut strapped to an armchair, often assuming a loose and upright appearance in a vertical position, SpaceX suits make the same stylish impression, whether standing or sitting .

They also satisfy the many types of stringent technical requirements for a fully functional part. A space suit is a piece of equipment that must connect with the ship, and not just have colors to match it. This is what distinguishes costumes as a product of Elon Musk’s mind.

“While space travel was subsidized by governments, there was no need to make the costumes attractive, as the only concern was the safety of astronauts,” said Gary Westfahl, author of The Spacesuit Film: A History, 1918-1969, by- mail. “But if space travel is going to become a branch of private companies looking for profit, they have a natural interest in making their astronauts attractive.”

(There is a reason why Richard Branson went to Under Armor when he was looking for a designer for his Virgin Galactic uniforms, which are aesthetically somewhere between NASA’s past and SpaceX’s present.)

“It’s a clever use of brand strategy, as it signals the beginning of a new era,” said Cathleen, who hopes to buy a SpaceX suit to add to the collection of 278 space suits, prototypes and uniforms already owned by the Smithsonian Museum. This is the era of commercial space travel, with all the brand extensions that this implies.

In fact, perhaps SpaceX’s suits represent, above all, the definitive use of a previously abandoned initiative: the technology of dressing. It remains to see Jeff Bezos’ idea for Blue Origin. / Translation by Augusto Calil

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.