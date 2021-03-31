Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket explodes while trying to land



Photo: Hannibal Hanschke-Pool / Getty Images

On Tuesday, a prototype SpaceX spacecraft, called the Starship SN11, was put to the test and was destroyed when landing failed..

The unmanned flight of the next-generation rocket built by Elon Musk’s space flight company took off from the Starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, at 8 a.m. local time, amid dense fog with no real visibility.

It fired up its three Raptor engines and soared to an altitude of approximately six miles (10 km).

Onboard cameras showed SN11 flapping its fins over a cloud pile momentarily before beginning its descent.

SpaceX cameras froze as the Raptors began to power up to land. Because of all the fog, it is not clear exactly what the problem was, the only thing that is known is that the SN11 exploded.

It is unclear if the SN11 had a forced landing, exploded in midair, or perhaps the flight termination system was activated to destroy the vehicle before it hit the ground.

“Something significant happened shortly after the start of the landing burn. You should know what it was once we examined (takeoff) later today, ”Elon Musk tweeted shortly thereafter.

Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed. Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

This is the fourth rocket prototype, the first two prototypes, SN8 and SN9, also ended in explosions when they hit the landing pad at high speed, CNET reported.

The next, SN10, made a soft landing at the Boca Chica facility on March 3, but about six minutes after it stopped it had to be subjected to an explosion, due to which, upon landing, it hit the platform and crushed its legs. landing and part of the skirt, so it had to be destroyed.

