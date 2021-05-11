Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin to Launch “DOGE-1 to the Moon” Space Mission

SpaceX, a space company owned by Elon Musk, will launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” and as a financing method, the galactic company will accept the cryptocurrency meme as a payment method for the development of the lunar mission.

DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will carry a 40-kilogram cubic satellite as a payload on the famous Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite will carry the mission of “obtaining lunar spatial intelligence with on-board sensors and cameras with integrated communications and computer systems,” according to Geometric Energy Corporation, the company behind the project.

Geometric Energy Corporation announced by email, sent to various media, that SpaceX will carry out the mission with funds from Dogecoin. The final tally of the total needed for the mission has yet to be revealed.

In the note, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said:

“DOGE-1 will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and will lay the foundation for interplanetary trade […] We are excited to launch DOGE-1 on the Moon! “

SpaceX believes that Dogecoin will be a pioneering example of the growing use cases of cryptocurrencies. Ochinero, commented that the mission has the ability to show the use of cryptocurrencies beyond our planet, reaching “to lay the foundations of interplanetary trade.”

Dogecoin’s journey from its inception to literally reaching the moon

Recently, BeInCrypto covered the story of the creation of Dogecoin in depth. As reported, the cryptocurrency was created as a satire, for example the image chosen for DOGE was that of the famous Shiba Inu dog meme (the breed of the Doge meme), one of many indicators of the seriousness of the project for its creators.

The history of Dogecoin started thanks to Australian Jackson Palmer, an Adobe software engineer. Amazed by the competition and craziness with which so many people were trying to jump on the cryptocurrency train, and intending to laugh at it all, Jackson tweeted that Dogecoin was going to be the next great cryptocurrency after Bitcoin..

It is a fact that it still has a long way to go to be the cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, but few could imagine, especially its creators, that today, May 9, Dogecoin is the fourth cryptocurrency in market capitalization.

To get a perspective on the money invested in DOGE, BeInCrypto reported how its market capitalization surpassed the mega-companies Ford and Twitter.

Today, DOGE has received a big boost with a rise of 43.36% in just 24 hours, even more than Ethereum that is seeing its price reaching new historical highs, even glimpsing the possibility of reaching $ 4000.

Dogecoin seems to be the new hype among new investors, however the fundamentals of the project are null, therefore, its current value resides almost solely in the push by some celebrities and could be categorized as a surprising mass phenomenon. The most visual person in this regard is Elon Musk, who has not stopped for years in shaking the market with his tweets about Dogecoin.

An example of the weakness of its investors and therefore its high volatility, was reflected by seeing how the price of the asset reached a new all-time high before the appearance of the Dogefather, Elon Musk, on the famous Saturday Night Live program. Shortly after the quirky appearance of the Tesla CEO on the American show, Assets fell sharply, liquidating $ 280 million from DOGE in just 12 hours. Because of this, any investor must understand this asset as a highly volatile product and must be prepared for anything.

